Pisciculture boost for Odisha cooperative societies

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Fisheries Department has installed 50 cages in the Hirakud dam reservoir to start cage fish farming through five primary fishermen co-operative societies (PFCS).

These are Mahanadi PFCS and Mohammadpur PFCS in Sambalpur district, Banrepat PFCS and Chourasi PFCS in Jharsuguda district besides Tamdei PFCS in Bargarh district.

Deputy Director of Fisheries, Sambalpur zone, Pabitra Kumar Behera said the cage is enclosed on all sides with mesh netting made from synthetic material. Fingerlings of fast-growing fish varieties - Pangasius, Tilapia, Koi, Amur Carp and Chital - will be released into the cages. Around 3,000 fingerlings will be released into each cage and one cage will produce 30 quintal of fish within a period of eight months.