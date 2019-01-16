Home States Odisha

PM Modi in Odisha, a crowd-puller

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like always, was a crowd-puller. Balangir town was chock-a-block with people, who wanted to get a glimpse of Modi and hear him speak on Tuesday.

Narendra Modi

PM Modi (EPS | File)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like always, was a crowd-puller. Balangir town was chock-a-block with people, who wanted to get a glimpse of Modi and hear him speak on Tuesday. People including children from the neighbouring Western Odisha districts, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur turned up in droves at the Patharchepa and Balangir railway station.

It was not a political meeting but a political fair, said Prabhas Panigrahi, district spokesperson of BJP. He claimed that while there was a gathering of 1.5 lakh at Patharchepa, another 50,000 people had to return as they could not arrive at the venue on time.

The saffron party, on its part, made sure that none returned home on an empty stomach. Food was arranged for all the visitors at different roads and colonies in the town by the party workers. Camps had also been opened for people who arrived in the town on Monday night to attend the Prime Minister’s meeting. A few of them from Nabarangpur district had to spent the night on the dry river bed of Tel. They, however, had no complaints. Dhananjaya Majhi of Jharigaon in Nabarangpur said he arrived in the town on Monday and had to sleep on the river bed along with others at Belgaon. 

