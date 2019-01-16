Home States Odisha

Debasish Samantaray new Cuttack BJD chief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday effected changes among the office-bearers of the party by removing Debasish Samantaray from the post of general secretary and appointing several other leaders to different posts.

While Samantaray has been appointed as president of Cuttack district unit, party’s vice-president Bimbadhar Kuanr has been made in-charge of Biju Shramik Samukhya. Former union minister Chandrasekhar Sahu has been appointed as the vice-president of the party while Bikram Panda, a leader from Ganjam district, has been made general secretary. Party spokesman Sasmit Patra has been appointed as secretary (minority community affairs).

Besides, Ashok Bal, Sangram Keshari Paikray, Pramod Kumar Sahu, Asish Chakraborty, Rabi Samal, Tapan Das and T Prasad Rao Dora have been appointed as State secretaries. Chakraborty has been removed from the post of Keonjhar district president. Sambalpur district president Pramod Kumar Rath has been removed from his post following differences with district observer Pratap Keshari Deb.

Similarly, Bimbadhar Biswal and Reena Barik have been appointed as president and working president of Keonjhar district respectively. The BJD supremo has also appointed deputy observers of several Assembly constituencies of Koraput, Nabarangpur and Cuttack districts. Suspension orders on Kusha Apat of Keonjhar, Ranjan Kumar Khandual and Rama Khandual of Ganjam have been revoked.

