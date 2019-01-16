Sikshya Sahayaks warn of protest over pay hike in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sikshya Sahayaks engaged in elementary level schools on Tuesday threatened to stage agitation over non-fulfilment of their demand of pay hike.

Around 50,000 Sikshya Sahayaks will take to the streets across the State and join the mass agitation, said members of BEd Sikshya Sahayak Sangh. “We have appealed to the State Government to increase the monthly remuneration of Sikshya Sahayaks to at least `15,000 by January 26 failing which we will be forced to launch the stir,” said members of the Sangh.

Working president of the Sangh Durjyadhan Das said they have decided to stage protest in a peaceful but unique way. “If our demand is not met, we will protest by begging on roads,” he said.

Sikshya Sahayaks, who are regularised after working as contractual employees for the first six years, are well qualified since they have cleared OTET. “Some of these teachers work in schools that are located at a distance of 30o-500 km from their home. Yet they are paid only in the range of `6,000 to `8,000 per month,” he said.

Members of the Sangh alleged that though the State Government has implemented recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission for regular teachers and also hiked salary of contractual employees and teachers, Sikshya Sahayaks have been deprived of the benefits.