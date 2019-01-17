2nd annual survey of Chilika lake today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The second annual monitoring and survey of Chilika lake will be carried out by Chilika Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday.

The survey is being conducted to find out the number, range and distribution of Irrawaddy dolphins, new areas of bird congregation and extent of sea grass and sponges that have started appearing again after 1985 in parts of the lake. The survey will also find out if there has been any reconstruction of evicted prawn gheries removed by the CDA authorities.

As many as 29 teams comprising staff and officials of CDA, Chilika and Khurda Wildlife Divisions, Boat Owners’ Association and volunteer organisations will be engaged for the survey across the brackish water lagoon. The monitoring and survey will be carried out from 6 am to 12 pm. While this year’s bird count in the lake has put the figure at over one million, the survey will find out the new areas of bird congregation to increase protection measures in those areas.

CDA officials said results of the survey will help them and Chilika Wildlife Division for better management of the lake. They said in view of the survey, all fishing and tourist boats have been requested not to ply in the lake till noon.

Tourists have also been advised against visiting the lake in the morning hours.