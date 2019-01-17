All teachers of Kandhamal Govt school transferred

By Express News Service

PHULBANI: Three days after a Class 8 student of Daringbadi Government School delivered a child in the hostel, Kandhamal Collector Brunda D has transferred all the teaching staff to different schools in the district.

Before the incident, 19 teachers, including the Headmistress, were working in the school. Soon after the matter came to limelight on January 13, three teachers and Headmistress were suspended. Action was taken against the remaining 14 teachers who have been directed to leave the school immediately and join their new posting.

In place of 19 teachers, eight teachers have been posted in the school, said new Headmistress Jhunurani Pradhan. With examination round-the-corner, it will be a challenge for the newly-posted staff to impart classes to 450 students and prepare them for the annual test, she added.

Meanwhile, at a meeting with the teachers Pradhan sought their cooperation to deliver better results despite the recent disturbance. District Welfare Officer, Charulata Mallick said very soon the teacher in the vacant posts shall be filled up.

It may be mentioned that a 13-year-old resident of the SC/ST hostel of the school gave birth to a girl child in the toilet on Sunday morning. To suppress the incident, the Headmistress drove out the girl with the newborn from the back door of the hostel. The minor mother and child were rescued by some locals from Sraniketa forest, 10 km from the hostel in a very bad condition and shifted to Sub-Divisional Hospital, Baliguda. The newborn died at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur on Monday morning.