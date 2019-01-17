Blanket ban on sale of illicit liquor sought

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Members of 50 Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) gheraoed the Excise Superintendent office here on Wednesday demanding ban on sale of illicit liquor in villages under Duarsuni gram panchayat.

They submitted a memorandum to Excise Superintendent Biswanath Satpathy alleging that liquor packets are being sold in every nook and cranny of the gram panchayat and consumption of liquor has destroyed the social fabric. An agitator, Sulochana Naik, said a youth of Sirliguda was murdered in a drunken brawl

and another person in Kutenpadar died after consumption of hooch recently.

The women said they will be forced to ransack all liquor outlets in villages if police and Excise sleuths do not impose a blanket ban on illegal liquor sale. The agitators were pacified when Satpathy assured them of necessary action. He said raids are being conducted regularly by Excise sleuths to curb illegal sale of liquor.