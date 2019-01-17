Construction on forest land irks villagers in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Large scale felling of trees and construction works on forest land has been protested by the villagers of Manikunda in Marsaghai block here.

Alleging illegal construction by Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) officials over 16 acres forest land in their village, a large number of people gathered in front of the collectorate on Wednesday demanding immediate stop on construction activities.

The villagers alleged that construction of a drinking water project has been going on for the last one month in the protected forest area without necessary permissions. The officials allegedly went ahead with the construction work even though gram sabhas of the area are yet to give their consent to RWSS in this regard, the villagers said.

Pratap Chandra Mohanty, a villager said the officials of RWSS cut several trees on the forest land in the area damaging the path to the village.