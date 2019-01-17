Delay in fixing price worries farmers

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sugarcane farmers of Ganjam district are in a fix as Aska Cooperative Sugar Industries Limited (ACSIL) is yet to determine the price of the cash crop.

Sugarcane is cultivated on around 5,000 acres of land in seven blocks of the district. Cutting of the crop, which sustained losses due to cyclone Titli, has been delayed as the farmers have been demanding hike in MSP. This year, target has been set to crush 75,000 tonne of sugarcane. The crushing season customarily starts in December but its delay has become a cause of concern for the farmers. They apprehend that the delay in cutting of the crop might lead to reduction of its sucrose content.

Sugarcane Growers Association members Dwitikrushna Panda and Samir Pradhan, in a meeting with ACSIL authorities in the first week of January, had demanded enhancement of MSP to `3,500 from `2,660 per tonne. They said owing to hike in price of raw material, the farmers are spending `3,210 on cultivation of one tonne of cash crop.

As the authorities did not respond to the demand, the association threatened to start an agitation in front of ACSIL factory from Friday. On the other hand, another sugarcane growers association, led by Lalit Das and Raghab Sia, has agreed to accept MSP of `2,900 per tonne for the crop at a meeting with industry authorities. The difference of opinion between the two associations has become an issue for the farmers who feel that leaders must be on the same page when it comes to their remuneration.

The farmers said the compensation of `13,500 per hectare as announced by the State Government is not enough to cover the input costs as the harvest period of the crop, unlike paddy, is 14 months. Sources said the district Collector has been apprised of the situation.