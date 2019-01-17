Docs continue to prescribe non-generic drugs 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The much-vaunted Niramaya scheme seems to have come a cropper in Ganjam district with doctors at the public health facilities continuing to advise patients to purchase medicines from outside even though they are available free at the hospitals.

Chief District Medical Officer Dr Sadananda Mishra has issued show cause notices to two doctors of the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Berhampur after such cases came to light.

A social organisation Manav Adhikar Surakhshya Manch (MASM) had lodged a complaint alleging that doctors of the DHH were persuading patients to buy the prescribed medicines from private stores outside the hospital. Submitted copies of the prescriptions, MASM president Abani Kumar Gaya said the same medicines were available under Niramaya scheme and should have been given free to the patients.

The doctors are yet to submit their reply even after eight days of being issued show cause notices.

Sources said such practice was mainly adopted by contractual doctors. To overcome the doctors shortage, retired doctors have been engaged on contract basis to help manage healthcare in the hospitals. They were primarily posted in OPDs. As they don’t have official accountability, they are adopting unfair means, the locals alleged and urged Government to initiate strict measures in the interest of the suffering public.