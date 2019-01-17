Home States Odisha

Odisha government receives over 65l Green Forms for KALIA

In order to facilitate inclusion of all beneficiaries in the scheme, the State Government had earlier extended the apply date to January 15 for the first phase.

Published: 17th January 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer in the field (Photo: http://kalia.co.in)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has received more than 65 lakh ‘Green Forms’ from farmers for their inclusion in the ambitious Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme rolled out by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently.

With the target set for distribution of first phase financial aid in next 10 days, as many as 14,000 data entry operators have started a massive task to store the data of beneficiaries at block level across the State.
While 28 senior officials have been appointed as observers to coordinate with district-level officials for smooth management of KALIA scheme, all Collectors are constantly monitoring the data entry operations by visiting data processing centres at the block level. 

In order to facilitate inclusion of all beneficiaries in the scheme, the State Government had earlier extended the apply date to January 15 for the first phase.

KALIA scheme will extend financial assistance to small and marginal farmers, agricultural household, vulnerable agricultural households, landless agriculture labourers and sharecroppers besides providing life insurance support to cultivators and landless agriculture labourers.

Meanwhile, information, education and communication (IEC) campaign on the scheme has been started at the monthly PEETHA camps since Tuesday across the State. The campaign components have been standardised for ensuring uniformity and transparency. 

All components under the scheme for beneficiaries at gram panchayat level are being discussed at PEETHA camps through screening of videos, leaflets, posters and public announcements by gram panchayat nodal officers. 

Cooperation Secretary Krishan Kumar said scrutiny of beneficiaries, who will be provided assistance in the first phase, is being done on a war-footing. “We are expecting the process to be completed by January 22 following which the assistance amount will be deposited in accounts of beneficiaries,” he told reporters. 

Meanwhile, the Congress criticised the BJD Government for using contingency fund for KALIA scheme. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik alleged that the State Government has diverted `735 crore from the contingency fund for the scheme. 
“BJD should tell us what emergency is the State facing that they had to withdraw the funds just three months before the election? Or do they consider themselves a natural calamity for farmers?” Patnaik tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp