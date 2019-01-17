Odisha government receives over 65l Green Forms for KALIA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has received more than 65 lakh ‘Green Forms’ from farmers for their inclusion in the ambitious Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme rolled out by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently.

With the target set for distribution of first phase financial aid in next 10 days, as many as 14,000 data entry operators have started a massive task to store the data of beneficiaries at block level across the State.

While 28 senior officials have been appointed as observers to coordinate with district-level officials for smooth management of KALIA scheme, all Collectors are constantly monitoring the data entry operations by visiting data processing centres at the block level.

In order to facilitate inclusion of all beneficiaries in the scheme, the State Government had earlier extended the apply date to January 15 for the first phase.

KALIA scheme will extend financial assistance to small and marginal farmers, agricultural household, vulnerable agricultural households, landless agriculture labourers and sharecroppers besides providing life insurance support to cultivators and landless agriculture labourers.

Meanwhile, information, education and communication (IEC) campaign on the scheme has been started at the monthly PEETHA camps since Tuesday across the State. The campaign components have been standardised for ensuring uniformity and transparency.

All components under the scheme for beneficiaries at gram panchayat level are being discussed at PEETHA camps through screening of videos, leaflets, posters and public announcements by gram panchayat nodal officers.

Cooperation Secretary Krishan Kumar said scrutiny of beneficiaries, who will be provided assistance in the first phase, is being done on a war-footing. “We are expecting the process to be completed by January 22 following which the assistance amount will be deposited in accounts of beneficiaries,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Congress criticised the BJD Government for using contingency fund for KALIA scheme. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee Niranjan Patnaik alleged that the State Government has diverted `735 crore from the contingency fund for the scheme.

“BJD should tell us what emergency is the State facing that they had to withdraw the funds just three months before the election? Or do they consider themselves a natural calamity for farmers?” Patnaik tweeted.