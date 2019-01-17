Hunger strike enters 2nd day

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: An indefinite hunger strike called by Redhua villagers entered its second day after talks with the district administration failed on Wednesday.

Residents of the village on Tuesday launched the hunger strike in front of local Community Health Centre (CHC) demanding 24-hour healthcare services in the facility. They said thousands of patients from Raghunathpur and Jagatsinghpur blocks depend on the CHC which is plagued by shortage of doctors, nurses, attendants and other staff.

On Wednesday, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Maheswer Pradhan rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the irate villagers to call off the stir. Despite his assurance to resolve the issues, the agitators vowed to continue their strike till fulfilment of demands.

Sources said the State Government, with the aim to provide qualitative, quantitative and affordable healthcare to people, had upgraded two Public Health Centres (PHCs) in Redhua and Borkina villages to CHCs in 2017.

Poor people from the area depend on private hospitals and nursing homes as the CHC functions only on pen and paper, they alleged.

Meanwhile, following the protest, the Government has engaged one doctor at Redhua CHC on Tuesday.