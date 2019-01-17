Home States Odisha

Jilted lover stones minor to death in Odisha

IN a chilling incident, a man stoned a seven-year-old boy to death over a one-sided love affair with the child’s mother in Ganjam district.

Published: 17th January 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: IN a chilling incident, a man stoned a seven-year-old boy to death over a one-sided love affair with the child’s mother in Ganjam district. The accused has been identified as Debasish Panda (30) of Jajpur.

Panda was arrested from Dunguripali in Sonepur district on Tuesday on charges of killing Asish Anshuman, son of Niruparani Acharya of Sadananda Vihar under Gosaninuagaon police limits.
According to sources, Asish went missing on January 12, following which his mother had lodged a missing complaint with police. As per the complaint, Panda offered to drop Asish at school following which she gave her scooty to him. Instead, Panda took the boy to Tara Tarini where he stoned him to death and buried the body, said Berhampur SP Pinak Misra.

As Asish did not return home and an inquiry with the school authorities revealed that he was absent that day, Niruparani lodged a police complaint. Suspecting Panda’s role, police formed two teams and started inquiry. On January 13, a police team found school identity card of Asish near Chhatrapur and the scooty parked near Haladiapadar. Police also found a blood-stained shirt which, Niruparani identified as that of Debasish.

The second team went to Jajpur but could not trace Panda. They were returning when they were tipped off that he had left for Dunguripali. Soon, a team left for the place and nabbed Panda. He confessed to have killed Asish and took them to the spot where he had buried the body. 
Panda told police that he was attracted towards Niruparani and often visited her. But, as Asish was an obstacle in furthering his relationship, he decided to eliminate him.

It may be mentioned that Panda had befriended Acharya, a divorcee, on Facebook about a year ago. He used to visit her and also stayed with the family a couple of times. During the last visit on January 5 for the birthday of Asish, he stayed for more than a week and took the extreme step.
Meanwhile, the lawyers of Ganjam Bar Association have unanimously decided not to take the case of Debasish.

