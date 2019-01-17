Leopard carcass found 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Carcass of a five-year-old leopard was found floating in Rengail dam reservoir, about 30 km from Khamar forest range, on Wednesday.

Fishermen detected the carcass and informed forest officials, who rushed to the spot and fished it out. Khamar Forest Ranger R Setty said the leopard might have drowned in the reservoir as there was no injury mark on the body. After post mortem, the exact cause of death could be ascertained, he added.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Deogarh K Samantaray said autopsy will be conducted as per the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) on Thursday. The leopard, after getting drowned elsewhere, might have been swept away to the area.