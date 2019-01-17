Lightning alert app by March  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government will introduce a mobile application to send alerts to people on thunderstorm, lightning and other calamities on their smart phones by March this year.

The Government move comes in the wake of increasing number of lightning deaths in the State. A whopping 460 people died due to lightning in the last fiscal, a 15 per cent increase as compared to 2016-17.

Informing this to the media on Wednesday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) in collaboration with the Centre for Environment and Climate at SOA University will organise a three-day International conference on ‘Thunderstorms and Lightning in Tropics’ on the varsity campus here from January 17 to 19.

The mobile application is being developed by the Government in collaboration with US-based firm Earth Networks.

Sethi said the app, which will be developed within two months, will help people know the exact time and place of a lightning strike, thereby reducing the related deaths in the State. He informed that a total of 4,689 deaths due to calamities have been reported in the State between 2015-16 and 2017-18 of which 1,256 are due to lightning.

A highest 130 deaths have been reported in Mayurbhanj district followed by 95 in Balasore and 89 each in Ganjam and Keonjhar during the period.

The SRC said Odisha Government in collaboration with Earth Networks has installed lightning detection and early warning system in the coastal districts of the State to disseminate information to people on lightning as well as cyclone.

The system gives prediction of lightning around 45 minutes in advance. It can also predict hail winds, storms and thunderstorms in advance. The State Government has already signed a pact with BSNL to issue SMS alert to people on lightning. “Efforts are on for collaboration with other telecom operators for the purpose,” he said.

Sethi further informed that the International conference at SOA will be attended by over 300 experts including scientists and researchers from US, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The Indian Meteorological Society (IMS), Bhubaneswar Chapter, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune, Earth Networks and RIMES, Bangkok will also be partners of OSDMA and SOA for the conference, he added.