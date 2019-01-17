Home States Odisha

Lightning alert app by March  

 Odisha Government will introduce a mobile application to send alerts to people on thunderstorm, lightning and other calamities on their smart phones by March this year. 

Published: 17th January 2019 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government will introduce a mobile application to send alerts to people on thunderstorm, lightning and other calamities on their smart phones by March this year. 
The Government move comes in the wake of increasing number of lightning deaths in the State. A whopping 460 people died due to lightning in the last fiscal, a 15 per cent increase as compared to 2016-17.

Informing this to the media on Wednesday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi said the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) in collaboration with the Centre for Environment and Climate at SOA University will organise a three-day International conference on ‘Thunderstorms and Lightning in Tropics’ on the varsity campus here from January 17 to 19.  
The mobile application is being developed by the Government in collaboration with US-based firm Earth Networks.

Sethi said the app, which will be developed within two months, will help people know the exact time and place of a lightning strike, thereby reducing the related deaths in the State. He informed that a total of 4,689 deaths due to calamities have been reported in the State between 2015-16 and 2017-18 of which 1,256 are due to lightning.

A highest 130 deaths have been reported in Mayurbhanj district followed by 95 in Balasore and 89 each in Ganjam and Keonjhar during the period.
The SRC said Odisha Government in collaboration with Earth Networks has installed lightning detection and early warning system in the coastal districts of the State to disseminate information to people on lightning as well as cyclone. 

The system gives prediction of lightning around 45 minutes in advance. It can also predict hail winds, storms and thunderstorms in advance. The State Government has already signed a pact with BSNL to issue SMS alert to people on lightning. “Efforts are on for collaboration with other telecom operators for the purpose,” he said. 

Sethi further informed that the International conference at SOA will be attended by over 300 experts including scientists and researchers from US, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Thailand. 
The Indian Meteorological Society (IMS), Bhubaneswar Chapter, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune, Earth Networks and RIMES, Bangkok will also be partners of OSDMA and SOA for the conference, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp