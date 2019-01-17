Mangaraj in charge of BJD media affairs
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed Manas Ranjan Mangaraj as the general secretary of the party’s media affairs.
Published: 17th January 2019 02:54 AM | Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:37 AM | A+A A-
BHUBANESWAR: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed Manas Ranjan Mangaraj as the general secretary of the party’s media affairs.
A leader from Chilika, Mangaraj had joined the ruling party last year after resigning from Congress where he had served in national positions in the youth wing.