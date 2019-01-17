Odisha MLA Naba Kishore Das deserts Congress, Jogesh Singh may follow

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Lifting the curtain on month-long speculation of quitting Congress, Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das finally called it a day on Wednesday by severing all ties with the grand old party.

Resigning from the primary membership of the party and from the post of working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Das has expressed interest to join the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD). After the news of Das’ resignation spread, the OPCC claimed that the party had expelled him.

Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference, OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik said, “We have already expelled him (Das) from the party.”

Sending his resignation letter to All-India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi, Das said, “The people and voters of my area want that I should contest the next election from BJD as they want development of the area.”

“Voters want I should join hands with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the development of the area. On public and voters’ request, I have resigned from the primary membership of Indian National Congress and post of working president of OPCC,” the letter said.

Das, who made foray into politics as student leader and started his career from Congress, apologised to the party chief for resigning from the party while making it clear that he has no complaint or animosity against OPCC chief Niranjan.

Perhaps, Das’ letter will be the first of its kind the AICC might have received from a leader who is quitting with an intention to join another party.

Justifying his decision to leave Congress, Das said the motto before him is development first which can be delivered by Naveen Patnaik. “I will place the valuable suggestions of voters and people of my area before the Chief Minister during his next visit to Jharsuguda on January 24,” Das said in the letter.

Responding to queries on more leaders leaving the Congress, Niranjan said, “As I had clarified to the media, news like this does pain me. But in hindsight, I think this is good for us. People, who are not committed to the ideology and treat politics as commercial activity, are doing great service to us by quitting.”

After the resignation of Das, Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh on Wednesday gave enough indication of taking a similar course ahead of the elections. The indication came after Singh said he will skip Rahul Gandhi’s forthcoming Odisha visit on January 25.

Speaking to media at Kinjijrikela in Sundargarh district, Singh said, “Rahul Gandhi’s Odisha visit was finalised a few days ago. But I had already scheduled my programmes at several places of my constituency. Since the election is nearing, I cannot cancel the programmes to attend the party chief’s meeting.”

He further said the voters of his constituency are his first high command then comes the party high command.