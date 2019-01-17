Home States Odisha

Naveen writes to Gadkari again, seeks approval for road projects

The CRF is a non-lapsable fund created under Central Road Fund Act, 2000. It is procured out of the cess/tax imposed by the Centre on consumption of petrol and diesel. 

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Wednesday urged the Centre to clear project proposals submitted to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under Central Road Fund (CRF) scheme in December last year.

Anguished over non-approval of a single project for Odisha under the Central scheme in 2017-18 and the current financial year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested the Ministry for early sanction of the projects as a majority of these are for the development of tribal and backward regions of the State.
Writing to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for the second time in two weeks, Naveen said 30 project proposals worth `1261.98 crore were submitted to the Ministry on December 20, 2018 for approval. However, the projects are pending for approval.

Noting that 29 of the 30 proposals are for widening and strengthening of roads in tribal and backward regions covering 13 districts, the CM said these projects need early favourable consideration.
“Of the 30 project proposals, 29 relate to widening and strengthening of roads and one pertains to construction of high level bridge over Subarnarekha river at Haladiapada (NH-16) which will connect West Bengal border. Except for the road project in Puri district which is required for convenience of tourists, all other road projects pass through tribal and backward pockets covering 13 districts of the State,” the letter stated.

Reminding Gadkari that not a single project has been sanctioned during the last year as well as the current fiscal under CRF scheme for the State, Naveen urged him to approve the proposals submitted by Odisha keeping the interest of tribals and people of backward region in mind.

In his January 4 letter to Gadkari, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Baripada in Mayurbhanj, Naveen had requested the Union Minister for his immediate attention for improvement of four highways in the tribal-dominated district.

Maintaining that Jharpokharia-Keonjhar-Sambalpur NH-49 passing through the district is not in a traffic-worthy condition, the CM had said that though Hatgamharia-Benisagar, up to a junction with NH-49 near Singada, has been declared in principle a national highway from February 17, 2016, no improvement work has been started yet.

