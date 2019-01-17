New posts for better service delivery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to improve the service delivery system under Integrated Child Delivery Scheme (ICDS), the State Government has decided to create additional 108 posts including two posts of deputy director.

Announcing this, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said 93 posts of programme officer at sub-divisional level and 13 additional posts of district welfare officer at district-level will be created. Stating that his Government gives more importance to women and child welfare, the CM said ICDS organisation plays a key role in delivery of host of services to children, pregnant and lactating women.

“It has been decided to create new posts at district and sub-divisional levels for effective management and monitoring of activities. This will bring immense improvement in the delivery system,” Naveen added.