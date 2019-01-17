Home States Odisha

No headway in Odisha's KV-II project 

The Anwesha Bell Hostel, which was selected as temporary campus for KV-II

By K Shiva Prasad Dora
Express News Service

RAYAGADA: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the KV at Rayagada, which has been operational in its permanent building for the last three years, the fate of KV-II hangs in balance.

The KV was started in 2007 in a temporary building and shifted to its permanent campus at Jayaramguda in Rayagada town in 2016. The KV-II was also mooted a decade back considering the volume of students. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had given its nod to the proposal eight years back but the project has not made any headway.

A team of KVS officials of Bhubaneswar region had visited Gunupur in 2012 to locate a suitable place for the KV-II till a permanent building was set up. They chose the old block office building and submitted their report to the KVS recommending to open the school from 2013 session. The block office building had 10 rooms. 

District administration had agreed to hand over the building and provide an additional eight acre of land for permanent building of the KV-II. Subsequently, the block office building was earmarked as KV-II and application forms were issued for admission. But, the guidelines for setting up a KV were changed in 2014 and as per the revised norms, the temporary school building should have at least 20 rooms while 10 acre of land was required for the permanent building.

The administration again earmarked the land behind Sub-Collector’s office in Marathiguda for permanent building in 2014 and for temporary school, Bell Hostel in Gunupur town at having 20 rooms was finalised. The KV officials of Rayagada visited the sites and submitted a positive report to the KVS authorities. Sources said the move to open KV-II has been put on hold due delay in signing of agreement between KVS and district administration on transfer of the land.
Last year, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced that the KV-II will be opened at Gunupur will start from next academic year. 

Assistant Collector Debasis Kar said, in 2017 the Central Government introduced ‘Challenge Method’ for opening of new KVs. Under this new method, those interested in opening new KVs will have to bid for it and a selection committee of MHRD will examine the proposal based on infrastructure facilities. So far, only KVS was authorised to approve opening of new KVs. “Rayagada administration had submitted its bid  for KV-II but so far, there has been no positive response,” he added.

