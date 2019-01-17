Home States Odisha

OTET scrapped after question paper leak

The Board, later, wrote to Crime Branch of Odisha police seeking a probe into the incident. 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a major jolt to as many as 1.12 lakh candidates, question papers of Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) was leaked on social media prompting the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) to cancel the examination on Wednesday. The Board, later, wrote to Crime Branch of Odisha police seeking a probe into the incident. 

The examination was being conducted at 250 centres across the State in two sittings. The leakage came to fore when photographs of the question paper went viral on social media while the first sitting was underway. This led to postponement of the second sitting of the examination until the release of next notification. 

However, it was later confirmed that the original question paper matched with the leaked ones. The BSE then cancelled the examination. 
“The OTET examination was cancelled after we found that question papers were leaked,” said BSE president Jahan Ara Begum. Terming the incident as unfortunate, she said fresh dates for the test would be announced soon. 

“All necessary precautionary measures were taken for smooth conduct of the examination. But circumstances under which the question paper went viral are yet to be ascertained,” she said adding, a probe into the incident would reveal the details. 

BSE secretary Ramashish Hazra informed that the Crime Branch has been requested for a probe.
Meanwhile, the candidates have demanded stringent action against those involved in the incident. 
“We had been preparing for months for the examination. But all our hard work went in vain. The culprit should be brought to book for uploading the question papers on social media,” said a candidate. The Board conducts OTET for enrolment of teachers from Class-I to Class-VIII. The examination is conducted offline in two sets.

