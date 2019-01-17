Home States Odisha

Pujari urges Naveen to send detailed proposal to Centre

Sambalpur Bar Association members have been on agitation over the demand since September 5.  

Published: 17th January 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: BJP National Secretary Suresh Pujari has demanded the State Government to send a composite proposal to the Centre for establishment of permanent bench of Orissa High Court (HC) in Western Odisha.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s latest letter to the Union Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad over establishment of HC bench in Western and Southern Odisha on January 11 is the carbon copy of the letter which he wrote to Prasad on September 5. “If the State Government is serious about the issue, the BJD Government should submit a detailed proposal instead of writing letters,” he said.

Pujari said the State Government’s proposal should include location of the proposed bench, availability of required land, infrastructure, letter of commitment to bear the recurring expenses and territorial jurisdiction of the proposed bench. He also urged the Chief Minister to discuss the issue with the Chief Justice of Orissa HC.

Pujari demanded the government to reject the report submitted by the Pal Commission, which was constituted to prepare a report on feasibility of the bench. “The HC is not giving its opinion on the issue, citing non-receipt of Pal Commission report,” he pointed out, adding that although the Commission submitted its report two years back, the State Government is yet to make it public. 
Sambalpur Bar Association members have been on agitation over the demand since September 5.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp