Pujari urges Naveen to send detailed proposal to Centre

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: BJP National Secretary Suresh Pujari has demanded the State Government to send a composite proposal to the Centre for establishment of permanent bench of Orissa High Court (HC) in Western Odisha.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, he said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s latest letter to the Union Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad over establishment of HC bench in Western and Southern Odisha on January 11 is the carbon copy of the letter which he wrote to Prasad on September 5. “If the State Government is serious about the issue, the BJD Government should submit a detailed proposal instead of writing letters,” he said.

Pujari said the State Government’s proposal should include location of the proposed bench, availability of required land, infrastructure, letter of commitment to bear the recurring expenses and territorial jurisdiction of the proposed bench. He also urged the Chief Minister to discuss the issue with the Chief Justice of Orissa HC.

Pujari demanded the government to reject the report submitted by the Pal Commission, which was constituted to prepare a report on feasibility of the bench. “The HC is not giving its opinion on the issue, citing non-receipt of Pal Commission report,” he pointed out, adding that although the Commission submitted its report two years back, the State Government is yet to make it public.

Sambalpur Bar Association members have been on agitation over the demand since September 5.


