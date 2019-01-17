Rebels make Muduli’s task tough in Balikuda

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: For Balikuda-Erasama MLA Prasant Muduli, retaining the seat seems tougher than how he made to it in 2014. For Muduli, who had defeated his nearest rival Lalatendu Mohapatra of Congress by a margin of 29,354 votes in the last Assembly polls, the biggest challenge comes from rebels and aspirants from his own party.

Then there is the Opposition. Rebel BJD leaders including Paradip legislator Damodar Rout have launched a frenetic campaign against Muduli by raising issues related to corruption. The legislator is not going to have it easy as several other rebels of the ruling party too are up in arms against him. One of his opponents Sasikant Parida has been working hard to strengthen his hold in different villages of Erasama while panchayat samiti Somyajit Mohapatra, considered an arch-rival of the incumbent MLA, is conducting whirlwind motorcycle rallies in different panchayats of Balikuda block.

To make matters worse, former MLA Umesh Swain is also believed to be lobbying hard to get a ticket to contest from the constituency. Last October, Swain, had started an indirect attack at Muduli by highlighting large number of irregularities in different projects being implemented in Balikuda area by distributing leaflets and pamphlets among locals. He had also sought a Vigilance probe into alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of `300 crore in works undertaken by Rural Development department in the constituency.

Stinging attack from his party aside, Muduli has to counter veteran leader Rout who not only is raising the corruption pitch but holding public events in the area. On Tuesday, the former BJD Minister inaugurated statue of former Chief Minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik at Silai sea beach in which Muduli was ignored. Interestingly, rebels of the local MLA including sarpanch and panchyat samiti members participated on this function.

Meanwhile, hectic lobbying for ticket from the constituency has begun in both Congress and BJP camps. The Congress has one contender too many. Former legislator Lalatendu Mohapatra, former zilla parishad members Sarada Jena and Mita Ray and senior leader Sibabrat Das are lobbying with party’ bosses. However, unlike BJD, Congress leaders are trying to keep it clean. From BJP, senior leaders Raghunanadan Das, Priyaranjan Das, Chittaran Kansa, Raghunath Swain and others are in contention from the seat.