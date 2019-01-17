Home States Odisha

Rukura work blocks water to farm land

ROURKELA: When Rukura Medium Irrigation Project was inaugurated last year, farmers of Bonai hoped it would solve irrigation problems in the sub-division. However, their woes are far from over.
Set up at the cost of  `297 crore, the Rukura project was put into trial for two years from 2016 and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2018. But it has not been made fully operational yet. As a result, it failed to release water for the ongoing rabi crop season to Gurundia and Bonai blocks of the sub-division.  

In Bonai sub-division, the rabi crop season irrigation coverage from different sources is 6,781 hectares (ha).  The project, with its earthen dam over 4,394 ha located at Musaposh village of Gurundia block, has 10.87 km main canal system and 110 km sub-canal system covering 74 villages in both Gurundia and Bonai blocks. 

The project with concrete spillway, head regulator and four radial gates is designed to irrigate 5,463 ha in kharif crop season and 2,185 ha in rabi crop season. No water could be released as repair works are on at the earthen dam, sources said.

The key irrigation project was first conceptualised and a pre-feasibility survey done way back in 1982. Amid wait for administrative approval, the project proposal had remained in back-burner for 18 years till it was reactivated in 2000.

The initial project cost was estimated at around `56 crore. The final administrative nod was given in 2016 with a budgetary provision of `154 crore. It got stuck again due to protests by land oustees and the spadework finally started in December 2010. By the time the project was completed, an amount of `297 crore had been spent.

Executive Engineer of the project, Biswajit Panigrahi said the project is ready except for some minor finishing works. Discharge outlets are being created at some places including Turamura village under Gurundia block. He denied any leakage from the earthen dam and said the project will be completely ready by first week of February. 

Bonai Krushak Sangh president, Dambrudhar Pradhan said both Bonai and Gurundia blocks are in urgent need of irrigation coverage. “Had the Rukura project been made operational, it could have irrigated over 2,000 ha,” he said. 
The Gurundia block has 774 ha of irrigated land and Bonai block has 1,959 ha.

