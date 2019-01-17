Home States Odisha

Santhals pray for forefathers at Mayurbhanj’s Baruni Ghat

This is a part of the three-day Damodar Mela which is held a day after Makar Sankranti.

Published: 17th January 2019 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Tribals gather at Baruni Ghat during Damodar Mela in Mayurbhanj | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Thousands of Santhals on Wednesday immersed the mortal remains of their dead family members at Baruni Ghat, the confluence of Budhabalanga, Jarali and Sarali rivers, in Mayurbhanj district. This is a part of the three-day Damodar Mela which is held a day after Makar Sankranti.

Tribals, including people from West Bengal and Jharkhand, took a dip at the ghat and offered prayers. The tribals believe that the souls of dead persons rest in peace after their ashes are immersed in the holy confluence. Before offering ‘pinda’ to their forefathers, tribals immerse the ashes and get their heads tonsured. The offerings placed on three Sal leaves include mud, toothpicks, rice and sweets.

“This is a part of their annual ritual called ‘Jiling Dahar’ and tribals chant ‘Hirla Marangburu Hirla Marangburu’ (We are under you) to appease their presiding deity,” said a tribal researcher Gurva Soren, who is also the secretary of Society for Research and Development of Tribal Cultures (SRDTC).
“Santhals consider the confluence as ‘Holy Damodar’ like Ganga river and immerse articles belonging to their forefathers in the river. It is our tradition and we have been following it since time immemorial,” said a tribal.

The Ghat gained prominence during the rule of Pratap Chandra Bhanj Deo, the last King of Bhanja dynasty in the erstwhile princely State of Mayurbhanj. Earlier, Santhals used to trek all the way to Thakurbadi, a place near Gopiballavpur in West Bengal, to immerse the bones of their ancestors in Subarnarekha, added Soren.

“Singing songs in praise of our ancestors are an integral part of the fair. After the offerings, the tribals usually get their heads tonsured and take a holy dip in the river. Tribals also offer gifts like umbrellas, slippers, clothes, utensils, boxes and clocks to others. Giving and receiving gifts are considered a hallowed act,” said another tribal.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the three-day event. Police forces were deployed at the ghat to avoid any untoward incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 14: Mad, mad world of resort politics
Rohith Vemula death anniversary: University of Hyderabad students stage protest
Gallery
The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti
Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar
Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp