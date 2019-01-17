Santhals pray for forefathers at Mayurbhanj’s Baruni Ghat

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Thousands of Santhals on Wednesday immersed the mortal remains of their dead family members at Baruni Ghat, the confluence of Budhabalanga, Jarali and Sarali rivers, in Mayurbhanj district. This is a part of the three-day Damodar Mela which is held a day after Makar Sankranti.

Tribals, including people from West Bengal and Jharkhand, took a dip at the ghat and offered prayers. The tribals believe that the souls of dead persons rest in peace after their ashes are immersed in the holy confluence. Before offering ‘pinda’ to their forefathers, tribals immerse the ashes and get their heads tonsured. The offerings placed on three Sal leaves include mud, toothpicks, rice and sweets.

“This is a part of their annual ritual called ‘Jiling Dahar’ and tribals chant ‘Hirla Marangburu Hirla Marangburu’ (We are under you) to appease their presiding deity,” said a tribal researcher Gurva Soren, who is also the secretary of Society for Research and Development of Tribal Cultures (SRDTC).

“Santhals consider the confluence as ‘Holy Damodar’ like Ganga river and immerse articles belonging to their forefathers in the river. It is our tradition and we have been following it since time immemorial,” said a tribal.

The Ghat gained prominence during the rule of Pratap Chandra Bhanj Deo, the last King of Bhanja dynasty in the erstwhile princely State of Mayurbhanj. Earlier, Santhals used to trek all the way to Thakurbadi, a place near Gopiballavpur in West Bengal, to immerse the bones of their ancestors in Subarnarekha, added Soren.

“Singing songs in praise of our ancestors are an integral part of the fair. After the offerings, the tribals usually get their heads tonsured and take a holy dip in the river. Tribals also offer gifts like umbrellas, slippers, clothes, utensils, boxes and clocks to others. Giving and receiving gifts are considered a hallowed act,” said another tribal.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the three-day event. Police forces were deployed at the ghat to avoid any untoward incident.