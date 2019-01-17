Home States Odisha

SJTA notice to 18 servitors

The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration has on Wednesday issued show-cause notice to 18 temple servitors in connection with December 28 disturbance. 

Published: 17th January 2019 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration has on Wednesday issued show-cause notice to 18 temple servitors in connection with December 28 disturbance. 
Chief Administrator PK Mahapatra issued notices to servitors responsible for the delay in rituals of the Trinity after analysing the CCTV footage of the temple. The servitors were asked to explain their action within a week.

It may be mentioned that on December 28, the rituals of Trinity were delayed by 12  over hours after a group of servitors staged an agitation over alleged police assault on one their members.
The servitors did not open the doors of the sanctum sanctorum. Consequently, the rituals were delayed and Mahaprasad could not be prepared or offered to the deities. A large number of devotees too had to return without darshan.

The agitation was a fallout of the previous day’s incident when a servitor and temple gate police clashed over escorting a woman, allegedly a foreigner, into the temple.
Police had stopped the woman suspecting her nationality. As she failed to show any identity, police did not allow her inside. However, the servitor tried to take her with him stating that she is a Hindu. This led to a tussle between the two and both lodged complaints with Simhadwar police.

