Smooth polls on agenda of senior cops’ meet

BHUBANESWAR: With the elections drawing close, smooth conduct of polls will be high on the agenda at the 61st senior police officers conference slated to begin here from Thursday.

“A one-hour session with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) will be held on January 19. The session is aimed at preliminary sensitisation of SP ranked officers in connection with the polls,” DGP Dr RP Sharma told Express.

He said special sessions will be held for discussing arrangements for upcoming polls even after the three-day conference. Besides, issues on law and order situation in the State, measures to tackle Left Wing Extremism, arrangements for mega events, steps to enhance road safety and measures to make police stations paperless will be discussed during the conference.

Experts have been invited to share their experiences and thoughts on selected topics including role of a leader in transforming an organisation, investigation of cyber crimes, monitoring of social media and enhanced usage of forensics.

There is a need to enhance the skills of police officers to keep track on misinformation being spread on social media and the experts will hold discussions regarding this with the participants.

While the conference will be inaugurated by the DGP, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend its valedictory session on Saturday. SPs of all districts, Twin City DCPs, commandants of all armed police battalions, range IGs, DIGs, senior officers of various police establishments like Vigilance, Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited, Odisha Fire Service, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), IPS probationers and other officers will attend the conference.

Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi, Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and Principal Secretary, Finance Ashok Kumar Meena will also interact with the participants during the conference.