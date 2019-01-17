Survey reveals poor infra in State schools

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even though the State Government has been focusing on infrastructural development of educational institutions at primary and upper primary levels, over 43 per cent schools in rural Odisha are yet to have electricity connection and eight per cent schools lack drinking water facility.

The latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)-2018 further indicated that while three per cent schools do not have toilets. Toilets in 21.4 per cent schools are are not usable. Drinking water is not available in 9.1 per cent schools despite having the requisite facilities.

Surprisingly, 5.2 per cent schools have separate toilets for girls, but these are lying locked. Toilets for girls in 16 per cent schools are in unusable condition. Nearly 10 per cent schools in the State have no separate girls’ toilet.

The survey conducted in 812 schools, including 452 upper primary and 360 primary schools, in the State revealed that 19.7 per cent schools do not have library. Though 26.4 per cent schools have library, not a single student was found using the books during the day of visit. A whopping 81.3 per cent schools do not have computers for students.

In terms of sitting capacity in classrooms, the ASER-2018 revealed that in 79.2 per cent schools, Class II students were found sitting with students of one or more other Classes. Similarly, in 73.2 per cent schools, Class V students were seen with students of one or more other Classes.

The situation was no better in upper primary schools. The State has 66.2 per cent schools where Class IV students were observed sitting with students of other classes and Class II students in 78.3 per cent schools were found with students of other classes.

While 25 per cent schools do not have physical education teacher, 7.3 per cent neither have any separate period for physical education, nor any dedicated time allotted for it.

Similarly, 33.5 per cent schools have no access to playgrounds while as many schools have playgrounds outside the school premises. Nearly 30 per cent schools are yet to have any sports equipment. On having School Management Committee (SMC) meetings, Odisha schools have outperformed other States with 96.7 per cent.

Facilitated by Pratham, the ASER is an annual survey that focuses on children’s schooling status, basic learning and physical infrastructure of schools across the country.