Odisha woman claims husband gave triple talaq

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Even as the Centre continues its efforts to abolish triple talaq, a woman of Balsore claimed on Wednesday that her husband uttered the words and assaulted her over a petty dispute. The man has been identified as Jayanul Khan.

This apparently is the first case of triple talaq in the State after the Lok Sabha passed the Bill last month although the police say they have not received any information or complaint in this regard.

The couple belongs to Changri area under Sadar police limits. According to sources, Jayanul and his wife Rasida were supposed to meet a doctor at Remuna. Jayanul went to arrange an auto-rickshaw but returned empty-handed which irked his wife. As Rasida questioned him for the delay, Jayanul was infuriated and the couple engaged in a verbal duel.

The angry husband brought out a knife and attacked her, injuring her on the right shoulder. He allegedly pronounced talaq thrice during this period and asked her to get out of the house.