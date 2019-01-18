A day after suspension, MLA Jogesh Singh resigns from Odisha Congress

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after he was suspended from the party, Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh on Friday quit Congress and also reiterated his decision to resign from the membership of the Assembly.

Sending his resignation letter to party chief Rahul Gandhi, Jogesh, however, refuted charges of anti-party activities levelled against him by the disciplinary committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) for his suspension.

“Yesterday, I came to know from the media about my suspension from the Indian National Congress Party due to alleged anti-party activities. I am quite astonished about the decision taken by the disciplinary committee of the OPCC without any showcause notice and explanation,” Jogesh said.

Referring to the charges against him, Jogesh asked, “I could not find the answer how praising Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who is ranked as the best chief minister in India, becomes anti-party activity.” Stating that he is not the first person to praise the Odisha chief minister, the Sundargarh MLA said during the UPA government several central ministers praised him.

Regarding the second charge against him, Jogesh said he had expressed his inability to attend the meeting of the president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) scheduled on January 25 due to his pre-scheduled engagements. “How it becomes anti-party activity, I could not understand,” he said.

Stating that he served Congress for more than 17 years, the Sundargarh MLA said it may be assumed that the party does not require him as it suspended him from the party without any communication to him or his office. “Therefore, I tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress on moral ground. I also tender my resignation as a member of the Odisha Legislative assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said that the party is fully prepared to face any challenge. There are many leaders to take charge of party affairs in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh, he said, referring to the resignation of Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das and Jogesh from Congress.