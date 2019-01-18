Award for Odisha on e-tendering  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has selected Odisha Government for best performance award in electronic tendering which was carried out between April, 2017 and March, 2018.

The State will receive the award during the second National Workshop on Central Public Procurement Portal on January 21 at India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. Odisha is the leading State in the country to pioneer e-procurement through Government eProcurement System of NIC (GePNIC) since 2008.

“This year, we have initiated a database management system to place all baseline data of all contractors in the State on a single platform and integrate this with works accounting management system. This will help in online finalisation of technical bids,” an official said.

A target has been set to make the system ready for use by this year.