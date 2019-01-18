Home States Odisha

BJP Krushak Morcha continues farm protest

Published: 18th January 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing its protest alleging irregularities in paddy procurement and non-payment of minimum support price (MSP) to farmers, the State unit of BJP Krushak Morcha made another attempt to storm the Secretariat here on Thursday.

This is the second attempt by the Krushak Morcha within a fortnight to enter the Secretariat to register its protest before the Government on farmers issues.

“Farmers from across the State have come here to explain the difficulties they are facing at paddy procurement centres to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Secretariat. As they gathered at the reception centre of the Secretariat to secure pass, police used force to disperse them,” State Krushak Morcha president Sibaji Mohanty told mediapersons here.

Claiming that farmers of the State are forced to go for distress sale of paddy due to shortage of mandis and non-payment of MSP by Government-appointed agencies, Mohanty said the offer price to farmers at all procurement centres ranges from `1,000 to `1,200 per quintal against MSP of `1,750 per quintal.
Condemning the police excess on farmers, the BJP leader said by using force, the CM proved that his Government is anti-farmer.

The Morcha leaders showed a list obtained from Ganjam district where ghost farmers have been registered for paddy procurement. 

