Bridge link for cut-off villages

BHAWANIPATNA: The villages in cut-off area of Indravati reservoir in Kalahandi district will soon be linked to the mainland through a bridge. Around 16 villages under Podapadar gram panchayat have no road connectivity as a result of which, fruits of development are yet to reach many of these areas. Villagers take the river route in power boats to travel outside the cut off area.

The State Government has recently approved construction of a high-level bridge over river Gola from D Cheptaghat to K Cheptaghat road inside the reservoir. The Rural Works Department has been given the administrative approval to construct the bridge with an expenditure of `5.8 crore.

In the last two years, the district administration has stepped up efforts for providing basic amenities and infrastructure in the villages. In 2016, 484 BPL and APL families of the panchayat were provided electricity connections. While Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) installed three gravity based water projects at Tentulipadar, Talgunjamali and Bhitardunga villages to provide drinking water and irrigation. Twelve more water projects are in the pipeline.

An anganwadi centre has been constructed in Tentulipada village and two more centres are under construction. Sources said a micro lift irrigation project is also in the works.

On Wednesday, KBK Administrator, Sudarshan Pal Thakur, Collector Parag Gavil and Project Authority of ITDA Biranchi Narayan Darwan visited Karbadi and Talgunjamali villages and reviewed progress of ongoing works. Villagers urged the officials to set up schools and provide more power boats for ease of transportation.