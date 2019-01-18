Home States Odisha

Bridge link for cut-off villages

The villages in cut-off area of Indravati reservoir in Kalahandi district will soon be linked to the mainland through a bridge.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The villages in cut-off area of Indravati reservoir in Kalahandi district will soon be linked to the mainland through a bridge. Around 16 villages under Podapadar gram panchayat have no road connectivity as a result of which, fruits of development are yet to reach many of these areas. Villagers take the river route in power boats to travel outside the cut off area.

The State Government has recently approved construction of a high-level bridge over river Gola from D Cheptaghat to K Cheptaghat road inside the reservoir. The Rural Works Department has been given the administrative approval to construct the bridge with an expenditure of `5.8 crore.

In the last two years, the district administration has stepped up efforts for providing basic amenities and infrastructure in the villages. In 2016, 484 BPL and APL families of the panchayat were provided electricity connections. While Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) installed three gravity based water projects at Tentulipadar, Talgunjamali and Bhitardunga villages to provide drinking water and irrigation. Twelve more water projects are in the pipeline.

An anganwadi centre has been constructed in Tentulipada village and two more centres are under construction. Sources said a micro lift irrigation project is also in the works. 

On Wednesday, KBK Administrator, Sudarshan Pal Thakur, Collector Parag Gavil and Project Authority of ITDA Biranchi Narayan Darwan visited Karbadi and Talgunjamali villages and reviewed progress of ongoing works. Villagers urged the officials to set up schools and provide more power boats for ease of transportation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp