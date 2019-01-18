Combat copter of HAL tastes Mistral success  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major boost to India’s air defence, newly developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) has successfully carried out test firing of air-to-air missile Mistral against a moving aerial target off Odisha coast, inching closer to its induction.

With the recent success, the LCH, indigenously designed and developed by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has completed all weapon integration tests paving way for its induction in the armed forces.

HAL Chairman-cum-Managing Director R Madhavan said this is the first time in the country that a helicopter has carried out air-to-air missile engagement achieving a unique milestone. “None of the helicopters engaged in military services in the country has demonstrated such a capability. The LCH has completed all weapon integration tests and is ready for operational induction,” he said in a statement.

LCH is the only attack helicopter in the world capable of operating at altitudes as high as Siachen glacier. Designed and developed by Rotary Wing Research and Design Centre of HAL in response to the operational needs of armed forces, its performance is far better than that of contemporary attack helicopters of its class.

Other weapons that the LCH is equipped with include 20-mm Turret gun and 70-mm Rockets. Firing trials of these weapons have been completed last year. Equipped with helmet-mounted sight and a forward looking infrared sighting system, LCH pilots can detect and destroy any target on ground or in air. Using the sight, pilots can also launch a missile onto any target without having to turn the helicopter.

Capable of operating from dispersed locations and flying at ultra low levels, the LCH can effectively provide a protective umbrella from aerial threats. The advanced version of Mistral missile that functions on fire and forget principle is effective against all types of aerial threat, including unmanned aerial vehicles and microlight aircraft.

Wing Commander (Retd) Subash P John, flight test engineer from HAL Col (Retd) Ranjit Chitale and Indian Air Force (IAF) test pilot Group Captain Rajeev Dubey executed the flawless mission and achieved a direct hit on the aerial target, destroying it completely. The test was conducted from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur.

The Defence Acquisition Council has accorded approval for procurement of initial batch of 15 LCHs, including 10 for IAF and five for Army.