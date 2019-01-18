Common alert protocol  on lightning on cards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) KJ Ramesh said the Centre is developing a Common Alert Protocol (CAP) to warn people about impending thunderstorm and lightning activity in a particular area which could ensure safety of human lives.

Speaking at the International Conference on Thunderstorm and Lightning in Tropics (ICTLT), which began at SOA University here on Thursday, Ramesh said the model has already been tested and a message could sent to all active cell phones in a particular area alerting people about the possibility of lightning.

Prediction of thunderstorm and lightning would be possible by studying satellite and radar pictures and collating data from other sources, he said and complimented the Odisha Government for initiating proactive steps in building proper infrastructure to ensure safety of people during natural calamities.

The three-day conference attended by over 200 scientists, researchers, academicians and planners is being jointly organised by Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) of SOA University.

The event was inaugurated by Minister for Industries and Higher Education Ananta Das who urged researchers to find solutions to nature’s fury as lightning which caused 1,560 deaths in the State in the last four years.

Secretary in Ministry of Earth Sciences MN Rajeevan said Odisha has emerged as a model in disaster management. “There is a need for extensive research in the area. The Ministry is going ahead with a research project on thunderstorms in the north east. A research station on monsoon is also being set up at Bhopal,” he said.

Stating that the conference would help find methods to manage events like natural hazards better, Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said Odisha has suffered a loss of `72,000 crore due to damage to infrastructure following natural calamities during the last 24 years.

“Researchers should find out as to why some districts like Deogarh were less susceptible to lightning compared to districts like Mayurbhanj and Balasore which accounted for most number of deaths,” Sethi said.

Director of IIT-Bhubaneswar Prof RV Rajakumar, Emeritus Professor UC Mohanty, VC of SOA University Prof Amit Banerjee and Director of Centre for Environment and Climate Sarat Chandra Sahu also spoke.