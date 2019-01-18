Home States Odisha

Day after Das quits, Cong suspends Singh

The number of Congress members in the Assembly was reduced to 14 after the resignation of Jharsuguda MLA from the party.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress on Thursday suspended Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh for indulging in anti-party activities even as the legislator put up a brave face by maintaining that he had done nothing wrong by praising Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who, he said, has been adjudged the best chief minister of the country for his performance.

The action on Jogesh comes a day after Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das, who is expected to join the ruling BJD on January 24, resigned from the party. Das was subsequently expelled from the Congress. The Sundargarh MLA was charting an independent course in his constituency for the last several months to prepare the ground to quit Congress and join the BJD. Following his suspension from the Congress, Jogesh said he would soon resign from the membership of the Assembly.

As the grand old party received a severe jolt after the resignation of Das, the disciplinary committee of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) met here on Wednesday and issued a showcause notice to Jogesh to explain the anti-party statements given by him regularly during the last several months.

Convenor of the OPCC disciplinary committee Anant Prasad Sethi said Jogesh was asked to explain his regular statements against the party within 24 hours. “He was suspended from the party as he failed to reply to the showcause,” Sethi said.

The Sundargarh MLA, however, remained unrepentant. “The Odisha Chief Minister was being praised by all the senior leaders of the party and Central ministers. What wrong have I done by praising him (Naveen). How can this be anti-party activity,” he said. 

Besides praising the Chief Minister, Jogesh had announced that he will not attend party president Rahul Gandhi’s programme here on January 25 due to preoccupation in his Assembly constituency. Though speculation is rife that he will join BJD, the Sundargarh MLA did not elaborate on his future course of action.

Meanwhile, with the resignation of Das, Congress is likely to lose the status of recognised Opposition party in the Assembly. Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra, however, said he is not bothered about losing the post. Government will take away the vehicle and staff, but it will in no way come in the way of criticising the State Government, he said and added, “Can the Government stop me from raising important issues?”

