Home States Odisha

Denied a house, man commits suicide

Suicide by a daily wager of Nirakarpur, about 50 km from here, for failing to get a dwelling unit under rural housing scheme has kicked off a political storm.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Suicide by a daily wager of Nirakarpur, about 50 km from here, for failing to get a dwelling unit under rural housing scheme has kicked off a political storm. Laxmidhar Behera, a native of Nirakarpur Patna village, was found dead in a field on Thursday. When he was taken to Khurda Hospital, he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have consumed poison. 

It was Laxmidhar’s video - in which he alleged that his pleas were unheeded by the local block and panchayat officials - went viral soon after the news of his death spread.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan rushed to the village to meet the kin of the deceased. Pradhan took a dig at the State Government saying that a man committing suicide just kilometres away from the Capital City over corruption was very despairing. 

In the video, which went viral, Behera can be seen accusing the block level officials of corruption. Seeking an inquiry, Laxmidhar accused the block and panchayat offices of turning a deaf ear towards his problems. He claimed to be under debt burden and urged for work to clear his loans and survival of his family, including three children.

The video had the deceased threatening to commit suicide if his problems were not addressed. Behera lambasted the authorities saying that despite being educated, he was working as a labourer.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife, Kumari Behera, her husband committed suicide by consuming poison. 

She alleged that her husband ran from pillar to post for obtaining a house under the rural housing scheme but to no avail. She also mentioned that her husband was upset as he was under the burden of loan and had sustained crop loss. Kumari demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Khurda Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra, however, refuted the allegations. He said Laxmidhar was allotted a house under the rural housing scheme and the video could have been shot by provoking the deceased. “BDO had prepared the document for Behera. However, sub-collector has been directed to probe the allegations levelled by the deceased,” he added.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation started by Khurda Police. Balugaon SDPO has been directed to supervise the investigation of the case, Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray told this newspaper.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp