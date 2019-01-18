Denied a house, man commits suicide

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Suicide by a daily wager of Nirakarpur, about 50 km from here, for failing to get a dwelling unit under rural housing scheme has kicked off a political storm. Laxmidhar Behera, a native of Nirakarpur Patna village, was found dead in a field on Thursday. When he was taken to Khurda Hospital, he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have consumed poison.

It was Laxmidhar’s video - in which he alleged that his pleas were unheeded by the local block and panchayat officials - went viral soon after the news of his death spread.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan rushed to the village to meet the kin of the deceased. Pradhan took a dig at the State Government saying that a man committing suicide just kilometres away from the Capital City over corruption was very despairing.

In the video, which went viral, Behera can be seen accusing the block level officials of corruption. Seeking an inquiry, Laxmidhar accused the block and panchayat offices of turning a deaf ear towards his problems. He claimed to be under debt burden and urged for work to clear his loans and survival of his family, including three children.

The video had the deceased threatening to commit suicide if his problems were not addressed. Behera lambasted the authorities saying that despite being educated, he was working as a labourer.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife, Kumari Behera, her husband committed suicide by consuming poison.

She alleged that her husband ran from pillar to post for obtaining a house under the rural housing scheme but to no avail. She also mentioned that her husband was upset as he was under the burden of loan and had sustained crop loss. Kumari demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Khurda Collector Nirmal Chandra Mishra, however, refuted the allegations. He said Laxmidhar was allotted a house under the rural housing scheme and the video could have been shot by provoking the deceased. “BDO had prepared the document for Behera. However, sub-collector has been directed to probe the allegations levelled by the deceased,” he added.

A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation started by Khurda Police. Balugaon SDPO has been directed to supervise the investigation of the case, Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray told this newspaper.