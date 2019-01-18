Free care extended to medical colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government on Thursday announced to extend universal free health services up to all Government Medical College and Hospitals (MCHs) under its ambitious Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) from February 1.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said all patients, irrespective of their financial status - APL or BPL, will avail diagnostics, treatment and blood bank facilities under the scheme free of cost.

With this, Odisha became the first State in the country to provide free health services from sub-centres to MCH level.

Earlier, the free treatment facilities for all were available from sub-centre at village level to district headquarters hospital (DHH) level.

The cashless care is being provided to all with no requirement of any income or residence certificate or any other document. The free services cover all procedures provided in Government health facilities, including in-patient beds, surgeries, OT and ICU facility without any charge.

The State Government has made an additional provision of over `100 crore in the budget for its vision of achieving universal health coverage.

Rejecting the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Odisha had launched BSKY on August 15 last year. It has received overwhelming response in the last five months with over 2.25 crore instances of free healthcare availed by people of the State.

Apart from the State-run hospitals, over 70 lakh families can also avail cashless care up to 5 lakh per annum per family and `7 lakh for women members of the family under the scheme in empanelled private hospitals.