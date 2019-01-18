Home States Odisha

Insane man kills two in Odagaon

A man, suspected to be mentally unstable, hacked two persons to death and injured six others in Odagaon, 93 km from here, on Thursday.

By Express News Service

NAYAGARH: A man, suspected to be mentally unstable, hacked two persons to death and injured six others in Odagaon, 93 km from here, on Thursday.
The man went berserk and attacked anyone who came on his way. Trilochan Sethi, a night-watchman of Odagaon Market, was the first victim. The man hit Sethi with an iron road and killed him.     He then chased a passerby.

Later, he attacked a woman, identified as Madani Pradhan, near a cinema hall and killed her on the spot. Another woman was seriously injured in the attack.

After getting information, a team of policemen from Odagaon police station rushed to the market area and tried to nab him. He retaliated and five policemen, including the Inspector In-Charge (IIC), were injured in the attack. The team later overpowered the man and brought him to the police station.
Locals said the 37-year-old man belongs to Kusadhipi village. He is married and has two sons. The family has barred him from entering their house.  He had been spotted roaming in the market area for the last three days.

Following the incident, locals staged a road blockade demanding compensation for the bereaved families.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.
He announced `2 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and free medical treatment for the injured.

