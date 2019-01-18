Home States Odisha

Nearly one lakh apply for exclusion from KALIA list

With only five days left for publication of final list, the district Collectors were asked to engage as many operators for data entry of the ‘green form’ applications received from farmers.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State Government put the official machinery in an overdrive to disburse cash benefits to farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme from January 25, nearly one lakh applicants have requested for exclusion of their names from the draft list.

Holding a district-wise review on progress of data consolidation through video-conferencing here on Thursday, Chief Secretary AP Padhi asked the Collectors to ensure that the beneficiary list is free from error and not a single ineligible person is able to find place in the final list.

With only five days left for publication of final list, the district Collectors were asked to engage as many operators for data entry of the ‘green form’ applications received from farmers. If necessary, the data entry operators should engaged in three shifts and private data entry operators should be hired for the purpose.
“The Government has received 66 lakh green forms. The first beneficiary list will be finalised by January 22 and funds disbursed on January 25,” said Agriculture Principal Secretary Saurabh Garg. 

The list of beneficiaries for the second phase distribution will be published at panchayat level by February 25. Fresh registration for KALIA scheme will begin from January 25 and continue till February 5, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp