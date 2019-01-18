Nearly one lakh apply for exclusion from KALIA list

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State Government put the official machinery in an overdrive to disburse cash benefits to farmers under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme from January 25, nearly one lakh applicants have requested for exclusion of their names from the draft list.

Holding a district-wise review on progress of data consolidation through video-conferencing here on Thursday, Chief Secretary AP Padhi asked the Collectors to ensure that the beneficiary list is free from error and not a single ineligible person is able to find place in the final list.

With only five days left for publication of final list, the district Collectors were asked to engage as many operators for data entry of the ‘green form’ applications received from farmers. If necessary, the data entry operators should engaged in three shifts and private data entry operators should be hired for the purpose.

“The Government has received 66 lakh green forms. The first beneficiary list will be finalised by January 22 and funds disbursed on January 25,” said Agriculture Principal Secretary Saurabh Garg.

The list of beneficiaries for the second phase distribution will be published at panchayat level by February 25. Fresh registration for KALIA scheme will begin from January 25 and continue till February 5, he added.