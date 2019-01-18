Home States Odisha

Odisha-AP territorial dispute adds one more village

The territorial dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh seems to be stretching further with a new village near the Kotia panchayat brought into the ownership row.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The territorial dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh seems to be stretching further with a new village near the Kotia panchayat brought into the ownership row.  The Kotia Surakhya Committee members have claimed that Dankola Elagavalsa village, seven km away from disputed Kotia panchayat, belongs to Odisha and not Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh has been claiming ownership of the village, citing records that it is located under Salur block. The village, though, has neither been surveyed by  Odisha or Andhra Pradesh governments. 
The committee members said Dankola Elagavalsa village can be found in Jeypore Treasury records. They said in 1956, three villagers of Dankola Elagavalsa under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district - Sonyasi, Kurshana Murthy and Satya Narayan Dora - had sold their two-acre land to Bidika Chandraya of Chintalvalsa village under Salur police limits in Andhra Pradesh. The land transaction was done in Koraput Registrar office then and as per the records, the land was in Odisha. 

Gadadhar Parida, the committee chief who visited the village on Tuesday, said it is home to 20 Konda Dora families and the village has not been surveyed by either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh. It is located close to Chintalavalasa village under Salur block. None of the existing villagers have land rights. 
Sources said Bidika Parmesu, son of Chandraya of Chintalavalasa village, has written to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to provide record of rights for the two acre of land in his favour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp