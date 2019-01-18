Odisha-AP territorial dispute adds one more village

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The territorial dispute between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh seems to be stretching further with a new village near the Kotia panchayat brought into the ownership row. The Kotia Surakhya Committee members have claimed that Dankola Elagavalsa village, seven km away from disputed Kotia panchayat, belongs to Odisha and not Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh has been claiming ownership of the village, citing records that it is located under Salur block. The village, though, has neither been surveyed by Odisha or Andhra Pradesh governments.

The committee members said Dankola Elagavalsa village can be found in Jeypore Treasury records. They said in 1956, three villagers of Dankola Elagavalsa under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district - Sonyasi, Kurshana Murthy and Satya Narayan Dora - had sold their two-acre land to Bidika Chandraya of Chintalvalsa village under Salur police limits in Andhra Pradesh. The land transaction was done in Koraput Registrar office then and as per the records, the land was in Odisha.

Gadadhar Parida, the committee chief who visited the village on Tuesday, said it is home to 20 Konda Dora families and the village has not been surveyed by either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh. It is located close to Chintalavalasa village under Salur block. None of the existing villagers have land rights.

Sources said Bidika Parmesu, son of Chandraya of Chintalavalasa village, has written to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to provide record of rights for the two acre of land in his favour.