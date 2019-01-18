Orion 2019 kicks off at Sri Sri varsity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid divine vedic chanting, sports meet ‘Orion 2019’ kicked off at Sri Sri University ground in Cuttack on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera urged the participants to indulge in a healthy competition and put their best foot forward.

The sports meet includes a number of inter-university competitions like basketball, volleyball, table tennis, cricket and futsal.

Vice Chancellor of Sri Sri University Dr Nand Lal highlighted the importance of sports. Director of Operations Narendra Lamba said sportsmanship is the quality that needs to grow among youths.

The Osteopathy department of the university also organised a workshop on Fascia which was attended by renowned osteopaths from France, Copenhagen and Denmark. While Dr Alain Gehin from France explained the importance of interference of obturator fascia in pelvic stability with a live demonstration, Stanley Rosenberg from Copenhagen deliberated on techniques to relax the autonomic nervous system.

Thor Philipsen, an osteopath from Denmark, explained how a scar tissue can restrict the physiological function affecting health of an individual. He showed the audience a take-away technique to release a scar tissue.

The meet also witnessed iconic art festival Cultural Ensemble of Hues 2019. Inter-weaved with a theme titled ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, the international cultural event united artistes from various countries including France, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Hanoi. Curated by Shama Shondhi, the event also witnessed live art demonstration of a portrait of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Lok Sabha MP Prasanna Patasani, Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi secretary Manash Ranjan Jena, Sri Sri University executive registrar Commodore Ghanshyam Ojha and member of board of studies Chakradhar Behera were present.