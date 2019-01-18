Ostracised, woman fights for her right

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Subasini Nahak, a resident of Banthapalli village under Polasara block, had aspired to serve people by contesting for the post of sarpanch. But the dream of the differently-abled woman, belonging to Scheduled Caste community, never materialised as she was ostracised by the villagers. Leading a life of penury, Subasini has been running from pillar to post for justice. Sources said Subasini tried to file her nomination papers for the by-poll which was necessitated by the death of former sarpanch Anjali Behera in April this year.

However, she was allegedly detained by members of ruling BJD who tore her nomination papers. Not one to take injustice lying down, Subasini apprised the BDO and police of the matter and also staged a dharna in front of the Panchayat Samiti office.

Irked by her defiance, BJD leaders of the area allegedly pressurised leaders of SC community to teach the woman a lesson. The Scheduled Caste Committee relented and ostracised Subasini and also imposed a fine of `50,000 on her. Since Subasini was staying with her brothers, the committee directed them not to let her stay in their house or pay a fine of `15,000. As all the doors in the village closed for her, Subasini left Banthapalli and has been leading the life of a nomad.

She has apprised the district administration and police of her plight but in vain. Subasini, on November 20 last year, appealed to the Human Rights Commission to consider her case but a reply has been long forthcoming. However, she is not deterred and plans to approach the Orissa High Court for justice. Police officials said Subasini’s matter has been placed before higher authorities for necessary action.