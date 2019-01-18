Pipili verdict: CB at HC door

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police on Thursday moved Orissa High Court challenging a lower court’s verdict on Pipili gang-rape and murder case. The investigating agency appealed to the High Court to adjudicate the case and bring the culprits, who have been acquitted by the lower court, to book. Additional Government Advocate (AGA) Dillip Mishra filed the appeal petition in the High Court.

The court of Khurda District and Sessions Judge on December 24 had acquitted the accused siblings, Prashant Pradhan and Sukant, due to lack of evidence in the case. The CB, which was probing the sensitive case, had filed charge-sheet accusing the brothers of gang-raping the 19-year-old dalit girl from Pipili.

The acquittal of the duo triggered a massive public outrage across the State with the opposition political parties coming down heavily on the Government over the verdict. The CB also came in for sharp criticism with people raising questions on its efficiency and credibility. A red-faced Crime Branch then decided to appeal in the High Court.

In a press meet on December 27 last year, ADG of CID and CB Santosh Kumar Upadhaya had said the additional public prosecutor was consulted in the matter and there was strong and valid reason to move higher court against the verdict.

The dalit girl was found lying in a semi-nude and unconscious state in a field near her house in Arjungoda on November 29, 2011. Her family lodged a complaint with police alleging gang-rape and murder attempt on the girl.

The critically-injured victim, who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here, succumbed on June 21, 2012 after battling for life for more than five months.