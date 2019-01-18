Home States Odisha

Pipili verdict: CB at HC door

The Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police on Thursday moved Orissa High Court challenging a lower court’s verdict on Pipili gang-rape and murder case.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Crime Branch (CB) of Odisha Police on Thursday moved Orissa High Court challenging a lower court’s verdict on Pipili gang-rape and murder case. The investigating agency appealed to the High Court to adjudicate the case and bring the culprits, who have been acquitted by the lower court, to book. Additional Government Advocate (AGA) Dillip Mishra filed the appeal petition in the High Court.

The court of Khurda District and Sessions Judge on December 24 had acquitted the accused siblings, Prashant Pradhan and Sukant, due to lack of evidence in the case. The CB, which was probing the sensitive case, had filed charge-sheet accusing the brothers of gang-raping the 19-year-old dalit girl from Pipili.

The acquittal of the duo triggered a massive public outrage across the State with the opposition political parties coming down heavily on the Government over the verdict. The CB also came in for sharp criticism with people raising questions on its efficiency and credibility. A red-faced Crime Branch then decided to appeal in the High Court. 

In a press meet on December 27 last year, ADG of CID and CB Santosh Kumar Upadhaya had said the additional public prosecutor was consulted in the matter and there was strong and valid reason to move higher court against the verdict.

The dalit girl was found lying in a semi-nude and unconscious state in a field near her house in Arjungoda on November 29, 2011. Her family lodged a complaint with police alleging gang-rape and murder attempt on the girl. 

The critically-injured victim, who was undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital here, succumbed on June 21, 2012 after battling for life for more than five months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp