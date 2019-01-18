Policing lessons from experts for cops

Home States Odisha

The conference is organised annually for reviewing Odisha Police’s performance, accomplishments and the challenges faced by it.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Experts have been invited to share their experiences on dynamic policing issues with senior officers of Odisha Police, said DGP Dr RP Sharma after inaugurating the 61st senior police officers’ conference here on Thursday. 

“For the first time, domain experts have been invited for sharing knowledge with State police officers on various topics. IPS officers undertake leadership roles at various levels, like the SPs who are leaders of their respective districts. The society is changing at a rapid pace along with upgradation of technology. Hence it is necessary to transform leaders for revamping the organisation,” the DGP said.
The experts will also interact with participants on investigation of cyber crimes, monitoring social media and enhanced usage of forensics for increasing the conviction rate. 

The DGP also emphasised on having people-friendly police stations, maintaining ethical behaviour in policing, effectively using social media, improving the conviction rate and supervision of sensitive cases by SPs and range heads. 

Former Nagaland Governor and retired IPS officer Shyamal Datta along with former National Intelligence Grid CEO Raghu Raman deliberated on the role of a leader in transforming the organisation. Enforcement Directorate (ED) Joint Director, Bhubaneswar Madhab C Mishra spoke on attachment proceedings under Prevention of  Money Laundering Act. 

Besides, discussions related to various policing matters like measures to tackle Left Wing Extremism, law and order situation in the State, arrangements for mega events, dealing with belligerent demonstrators and steps to make police stations paperless were held during the conference which is being attended by around 136 senior police officers of the State. 

One of the major challenges facing the State police in 2019 is to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming General Elections. A one-hour session with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha and SP-ranked officers was planned on January 19, the concluding day of the conference.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will attend the valedictory session of the conference on Saturday. 
