Seagrass, sponges and Irrawaddy cheer for Chilika

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A stable Irrawaddy population, increase in seagrass spread and appearance of sponges are some of the interesting positive aspects brought to light during this year’s annual monitoring at Chilika lagoon. The annual monitoring exercise conducted on Thursday showed that Irrawaddy dolphins count could be in the range of 130 to 150. The aquatic mammal’s enumeration, conducted through line transect method, is in sync with previous year’s numbers.

Last year, the population was pegged at 155. Between 2013 and 2018, the number remained more or less stable, except 2017 when the figure stood at 121. However, the exact outcome of the enumeration would be declared by the office of Principal Chief Wildlife Warden, said Chilika Development Authority (CDA) after the day’s monitoring exercise.

Chief Executive of CDA Susanta Nanda said there appears to be a reduction in number of the cetaceans in the outer channel of the lagoon which could be attributed to excessive tourist pressure and the Irrawady dolphins have begun to colonise new areas in central and southern sectors.

The flora and fauna monitoring revealed five species of seagrass in the 1100 sq km lagoon. Species such as Holodule uninervis, Holodule pinifolia, Halophila ovalis, Halophila ovata and Halophila beccarii were recorded during the survey.

“This has occurred over an area of 152 sq km, registering an increase from 135 sq km last year. These ecosystem engineers have brought cheers against the declining trend throughout the world as Chilika now has 20 per cent of India’s seagrass,” said Nanda.

Similarly, appearance of sponges has left the lagoon managers ecstatic. Due to disturbance in habitat, the sponges were not observed in Chilika post-1985. However, the recent eviction of prawn gherries in southern sector of the lake has brought back the sponges abundantly in Patanasi and Kumarpur area of the lagoon. The sponge might have appeared since the areas have flourishing seagrass bed and are undisturbed by fishermen. At least two species of sponges were recorded during the survey.

The day-long monitoring also validated the presence of over one million migratory bird arrival in Chilika this winter. The sudden increase in population of open water preferring diving ducks was noticed during the current season, particularly in areas where prawn gherries were evicted. Lesser Flamingo, Ferruginous Pochard and Common Shelduck were encountered after a long gap too.

The annual monitoring was done by 29 teams comprising teams from CDA, Chilika Wildlife Division, WWF, local stakeholders and members of civil society.