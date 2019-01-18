Home States Odisha

Seagrass, sponges and Irrawaddy cheer for Chilika

The annual monitoring exercise conducted on Thursday showed that Irrawaddy dolphins count could be in the range of 130 to 150.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A stable Irrawaddy population, increase in seagrass spread and appearance of sponges are some of the interesting positive aspects brought to light during this year’s annual monitoring at Chilika lagoon. The annual monitoring exercise conducted on Thursday showed that Irrawaddy dolphins count could be in the range of 130 to 150. The aquatic mammal’s enumeration, conducted through line transect method, is in sync with previous year’s numbers. 

Last year, the population was pegged at 155. Between 2013 and 2018, the number remained more or less stable, except 2017 when the figure stood at 121. However, the exact outcome of the enumeration would be declared by the office of Principal Chief Wildlife Warden, said Chilika Development Authority (CDA) after the day’s monitoring exercise.

Chief Executive of CDA Susanta Nanda said there appears to be a reduction in number of the cetaceans in the outer channel of the lagoon which could be attributed to excessive tourist pressure and the Irrawady dolphins have begun to colonise new areas in central and southern sectors. 
The flora and fauna monitoring revealed five species of seagrass in the 1100 sq km lagoon. Species such as Holodule uninervis, Holodule pinifolia, Halophila ovalis, Halophila ovata and Halophila beccarii were recorded during the survey.

“This has occurred over an area of 152 sq km, registering an increase from 135 sq km last year. These ecosystem engineers have brought cheers against the declining trend throughout the world as Chilika now has 20 per cent of India’s seagrass,” said Nanda.

Similarly, appearance of sponges has left the lagoon managers ecstatic. Due to disturbance in habitat, the sponges were not observed in Chilika post-1985. However, the recent eviction of prawn gherries in southern sector of the lake has brought back the sponges abundantly in Patanasi and Kumarpur area of the lagoon. The sponge might have appeared since the areas have flourishing seagrass bed and are undisturbed by fishermen. At least two species of sponges were recorded during the survey.

The day-long monitoring also validated the presence of over one million migratory bird arrival in Chilika this winter. The sudden increase in population of open water preferring diving ducks was noticed during the current season, particularly in areas where prawn gherries were evicted. Lesser Flamingo, Ferruginous Pochard and Common Shelduck were encountered after a long gap too.

The annual monitoring was done by 29 teams comprising teams from CDA, Chilika Wildlife Division, WWF, local stakeholders and members of civil society.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp