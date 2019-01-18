Home States Odisha

Sikhs seek land on Hospital premises to serve free food  

The Sikh community in the City has sought a 600 sq ft land from Odisha Government on the Capital Hospital premises to serve free food to patients and their attendants everyday.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served to all needy patients and attendants free of cost, he said.
“We have requested the State Government to provide land on the hospital campus to set up a kitchen and prepare food for patients and attendants,” said Satpal Singh, president of Gurudwara Guru Nanak Baoli Sahib.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served to all needy patients and attendants free of cost, he said.
Singh said the community members have already met Health Secretary Pramod Meherda in this regard and are hopeful about getting land for the purpose soon.

Singh said spreading the message of service to the needy as preached by Satguru Nanak, the Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Bhubaneswar will open a Global English Medium School near Uttara in the City to provide quality education to around 1,200 underprivileged children.

Singh informed that to mark 550th birth anniversary or ‘Prakash Purab’ of Satguru Nanak this year, Odisha Sikh Pratinidhi Board in association with Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Amritsar will organise ‘Nagar Kirtan’ from Puri to Cuttack via Bhubaneswar on January 19 and 20.
Eminent personalities and members of Sikh community from different parts of the country will take part in the two-day event. 

The Sikh community also urged the State Government and the Centre to continue efforts to bring back the Kohinoor diamond to Odisha from England and donate it to Puri Srimandir as decided by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in his will.

