Stir hits courts in Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Activities in all judicial courts in Mayurbhanj district were paralysed on Thursday as lawyers took out a procession here demanding establishment of a permanent bench of Orissa High Court in Baripada.

Mayurbhanj District Bar Association (MBA) has called for three-day agitation. A rally was taken out by hundreds of agitating lawyers. It was followed by a dharna in front of the district Collector’s office. MBA president Prabir Kumar Basa said even as the district has contributed a lot to Odisha, it is yet to get its due. “A permanent bench of High Court at Baripada is a long-standing demand of the district as it will benefit people of North Odisha as it is tough for the poor and tribals to travel to Cuttack for hearings.” He said Baripada is located at a distance of 250 km from Cuttack and people have to spend `300-400 on travel.

“As per the merger agreement, a permanent bench of the High Court must be set up in the district in the larger interest of people,” Basa said. He said the State Government must approach the Centre on the matter as a bench of the High Court at Baripada will also benefit residents of Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Jajpur districts.

The lawyers, on the first day of their agitation, did not allow any office-bearer to enter the district court premises.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, in a letter to Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on January 11, had sought a prompt decision regarding establishment of High Court benches in western and southern Odisha. Naveen, in his letter, had assured that the State Government will provide adequate resources for establishment of High Court benches.