Home States Odisha

Teacher held for outraging modesty

 A teacher of Upper Primary School in Bada Humma village was arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl student.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A teacher of Upper Primary School in Bada Humma village was arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl student.
On Wednesday, the nine-year-old student of Class III was sweeping the classroom when the accused Rabit Kumar Bidika started misbehaving with her. He asked her to undress on the plea of providing her a chocolate. 

Frightened with his behaviour, the girl went to her house and informed her parents about the incident. Her parents along with some villagers rushed to the school and protested Bidika’s behaviour. 
Block Education Officer (BEO), Prasanna Kumar Naik arrived in the school receiving information but the agitating villagers locked him along with Bidika in a classroom. Police rushed to the spot and rescued the two. The girl’s parents submitted a complaint against the teacher to Naik and lodged an FIR in Gudari police station. Bidika was arrested on Thursday under the POCSO Act and produced in local court which remanded him in judicial custody.
Clash over eve-teasing

FIVE youths were injured in a clash between two groups at BC Road area over eve-teasing on Thursday morning.

Police said some youths of Kalahandipada had passed indecent comments at women of Bhatipada on Wednesday evening. They were confronted by the youths of Bhatipada which had led to a scuffle between two groups.

On Thursday, more youths of Kalahandipada ganged up and attacked the youths of Bhatipada areas. Five were injured in the assualt with the condition of one Basant Tandi deemed to be critical. They have been admitted to Rayagada DHH.
Police has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward situation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp