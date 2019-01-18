Teacher held for outraging modesty

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: A teacher of Upper Primary School in Bada Humma village was arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of a girl student.

On Wednesday, the nine-year-old student of Class III was sweeping the classroom when the accused Rabit Kumar Bidika started misbehaving with her. He asked her to undress on the plea of providing her a chocolate.

Frightened with his behaviour, the girl went to her house and informed her parents about the incident. Her parents along with some villagers rushed to the school and protested Bidika’s behaviour.

Block Education Officer (BEO), Prasanna Kumar Naik arrived in the school receiving information but the agitating villagers locked him along with Bidika in a classroom. Police rushed to the spot and rescued the two. The girl’s parents submitted a complaint against the teacher to Naik and lodged an FIR in Gudari police station. Bidika was arrested on Thursday under the POCSO Act and produced in local court which remanded him in judicial custody.

Clash over eve-teasing

FIVE youths were injured in a clash between two groups at BC Road area over eve-teasing on Thursday morning.

Police said some youths of Kalahandipada had passed indecent comments at women of Bhatipada on Wednesday evening. They were confronted by the youths of Bhatipada which had led to a scuffle between two groups.

On Thursday, more youths of Kalahandipada ganged up and attacked the youths of Bhatipada areas. Five were injured in the assualt with the condition of one Basant Tandi deemed to be critical. They have been admitted to Rayagada DHH.

Police has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward situation.