Home States Odisha

Welfare schemes elude elderly couple

The frail couple suffers from various ailments but cannot afford medicines.

Published: 18th January 2019 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

The elderly couple in front of their hut in Narendrapur | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The plight of 80-year-old Apana Sahu and his wife Sakuntala, aged 73, has clearly escaped the eyes of the Government which claims to have successfully implemented several schemes for welfare of senior citizens.

The elderly couple resides on a roadside at Narendrapur village. Their makeshift hut and the unhygienic surroundings narrate the tale of the failure of the Government machinery to ensure a dignified life for the elderly. Apana eked out a living by pulling  rickshaw but with passage of time, his body could no longer take the strain. He has been given a pension card but it is too meagre to make ends meet. The frail couple suffers from various ailments but cannot afford medicines.

Apana, who once worked hard to make a living, now depends on the mercy of locals for food and bare necessities. Social organisations had appealed to the district administration to extend a helping hand to the couple. It worked as Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange sanctioned `10,000 for the couple and assured to provide other benefits, including free health care. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Leopard attacks forest officer, 3 locals in UP’s Bahraich
Air purifiers health category item, should be taxed at 5 per cent GST, suggests expert
Gallery
As director Shankar launches the Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' on Friday, Here are some quick facts to remember from the first part. IN PIC: A photo of the cast and crew of 'Indian 2' on the launch day. (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian'
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp