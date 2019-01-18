Welfare schemes elude elderly couple

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The plight of 80-year-old Apana Sahu and his wife Sakuntala, aged 73, has clearly escaped the eyes of the Government which claims to have successfully implemented several schemes for welfare of senior citizens.

The elderly couple resides on a roadside at Narendrapur village. Their makeshift hut and the unhygienic surroundings narrate the tale of the failure of the Government machinery to ensure a dignified life for the elderly. Apana eked out a living by pulling rickshaw but with passage of time, his body could no longer take the strain. He has been given a pension card but it is too meagre to make ends meet. The frail couple suffers from various ailments but cannot afford medicines.

Apana, who once worked hard to make a living, now depends on the mercy of locals for food and bare necessities. Social organisations had appealed to the district administration to extend a helping hand to the couple. It worked as Ganjam Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange sanctioned `10,000 for the couple and assured to provide other benefits, including free health care.